NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in a brutal attack inside a Brooklyn subway station.
Bradley Hill, 32, was picked up in connection with the Sept. 9 assault that was caught on camera.
The suspect is seen passing by a woman on an escalator when he suddenly turns and kicks her in the chest.
Sources say the 32-year-old victim told the man he should have said “excuse me.”
The woman suffered cuts and bruises but refused medical attention.
Hill has been charged with assault and attempted assault.