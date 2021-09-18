LAGRANGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old was stabbed to death after a high school football game in Dutchess County.
Dutchess County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene at Arlington High School in LaGrange around 9 p.m. Friday.
The unidentified victim was a student at the school.
Investigators said 18-year-old Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo, a former student, was arrested and charged with first degree manslaughter.
There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing.
Ortiz-Ocampo is set to be arraigned Saturday.