NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man accused of burglarizing a fire station in the Bronx.
It happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the man entered a fire station on Melrose Avenue near East 155th Street in the South Bronx through an open gate.READ MORE: Teen Stabbed To Death After Dutchess County High School Football Game, Former Student Charged
Once inside, he allegedly took an FDNY bunker coat and an FDNY radio before running off.
Surveillance video and photos of the individual have been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.