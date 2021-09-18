By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're in much better shape just in time for the weekend!
Skies cleared out nicely early this morning and we’re left with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of today. It’s warmer and still muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.
A cold front will be approaching from the northwest late afternoon into this evening. A few spotty showers are possible, but nothing widespread and certainly nothing to cancel plans over.
We also have Tropical Storm Odette well offshore and moving away… No impacts for us other than a high risk of rip currents today. Be careful if you're headed to the beach, especially with more lifeguards now off duty!
Things are clear and quiet overnight behind the front. Temps will drop into the 50s in the outlying NW suburbs and 60s around the city. The humidity will also be dropping off, so it’ll be feeling nice by dawn.
Sunday is a picture-perfect finish! Expect sunny skies and low humidity. Temps will be in the upper 70s to around 80.
The nice stretch continues into early next week for the final days of summer. Fall officially arrives Wednesday afternoon, along with our next risk of some showers.
Have a great weekend!