NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were injured in a shooting outside a Brooklyn lounge Saturday morning.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in East Flatbush.
Police say a gunman opened fire outside the business on Utica Avenue.
Investigators found a woman and a man shot at the scene, and they say two other men showed up at the hospital later with gunshot wounds.
Two of the victims are said to be in critical condition.
No arrests have been made so far.