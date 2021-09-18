NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The loss of a friend has driven an athlete to raise money and awareness for a great cause.
Eric Gelber, an endurance athlete, is attempting to row 200 miles on a stationary rowing machine in three days.
The event in Central Park is to raise $300,000 for the Multiple Myeloma Cancer Research Foundation.
Multiple myeloma is an incurable and rare blood cancer that took the life of a family friend.
“This weekend is the five-year anniversary. I actually ran 200 miles starting in this spot for the same foundation, so we figured on the five-year anniversary, we do something a little different and we thought we’d row 200 miles,” Gelber said.
His goal is to raise over $2 million for cancer research.