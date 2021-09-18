NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in North Port, Florida, confirmed Saturday that Grand Teton National Park rangers are searching for Gabby Petito in the Wyoming wilderness.

Petito told her family she was in Grand Teton National Park the last time she spoke to them on the phone on Aug. 29.

Meanwhile, in Florida, authorities are searching for Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in the 24,500-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

Additional photos from the search for Brian Laundrie around the Carlton Reserve area. If you have seen him please use 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit online at https://t.co/vlIagGqNPE. pic.twitter.com/X5QZmMJhTq — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Police also tweeted that reports of a body being found in the area where they were searching for Laundrie were “completely fake.”

There are currently false reports of a body being located where we are searching. Completely fake. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Laundrie’s family reached out to police Friday night and said they hadn’t seen Laundrie since Tuesday.

The family’s attorney released the following statement:

“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown. The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is now looking for both Gabby and Brian.”

Petito’s family later released their own statement, saying, “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

The couple embarked on a cross-country trip in Petitio’s van in late June, documenting their trip on YouTube and social media.

On Aug. 12, Petito and Laundrie had an encounter with police in Moab, Utah, after a witness reported seeing a physical altercation between the couple.

Petito and Laundrie told officers they had pushed and shoved one another outside a grocery store. Police concluded the incident was a “mental health crisis,” not domestic assault.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida, without Petito.

Ten days later, Petito was reported missing by her family in Blue Point.

Prior to his disappearance, Laundrie had refused to speak to police on advice from his family’s lawyer.

Petito’s family has begged Laundrie and his family to talk, and police have also publicly asked them to cooperate.

“I’m a reasonable person, but I would believe that, yes, they do know something,” North Port, Florida, Police Chief Todd Garrison said Friday.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby … We beg you to tell us. As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain?” said Richard Stafford, an attorney for Petito’s family.

