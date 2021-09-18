By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
Happy weekend everyone!
Skies finally clear out; clouds break up and the sun returns. Temps get up to the lower 80s and Sunday is even brighter, but a little cooler. The humidity is cut way down, and it will feel just like fall.
Careful if you’re headed to the beach this weekend. A tropical storm offshore will make the waters very dangerous with rip currents at a HIGH RISK. Plus, many lifeguards are off the beaches so again, take caution.
A comfortable air mass sets up next week. Temps are in the mid to upper 70s with most of the week on the dry side. A few showers are possible with the beginning of the autumn season on Wednesday.
Have a safe weekend!