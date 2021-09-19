By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Do you feel it? The humidity is gone thanks to a front that moved through overnight. Today will be a picture-perfect finish to the weekend!
Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Grab the jacket if you’ll be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning. We’ll have a nice, crisp feel with temps dipping into the low 60s for NYC, 50s in the suburbs and even some upper 40s far north and west.

It stays quiet and calm under mostly clear skies.
The nice weather rolls on tomorrow with another mostly sunny day on tap. Temps will be a couple of degrees cooler, in the mid 70s… right where we should be for this time of year.
Clouds will begin to build on Tuesday ahead of our next rain chance by midweek.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!