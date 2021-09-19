EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has died, another is in critical condition and three more are hurt from a crash in East Farmingdale early Sunday morning.
It happened when a driver exiting westbound Route 109 to southbound Route 110 struck a cement barrier around 3:40 a.m., according to Suffolk County Police.
The front seat passenger, Brandon Nazirbage, 22, of Floral Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver, Steven Sharma, 22, of New Hyde Park, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital.
Three backseat passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle, a 2018 BMW, was impounded for a safety check.