NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video beating and robbing a 68-year-old last week in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Westchester Avenue near Evergreen Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood.
Surveillance video shows the suspect trip the victim from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.
The suspect then punches the victim several times and rips his wallet from his pants.
Police said the suspect made off with $70 and the man’s ID.
The victim suffered main and bruises to his face and was treated on the scene.
Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.