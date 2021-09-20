NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One man is dead and another is wounded after a shooting early Monday morning in Inwood.
It happened just after 4 a.m. near 203rd Street and 10th Avenue.
Police said a 35-year-old man died after being shot multiple times.
The other victim was listed in stable condition at Harlem Hospital.
Police are still searching for the gunman.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.