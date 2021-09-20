Today will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Temps will fall into the 60s with 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will feature a little more cloud cover and it will feel slightly more humid. Expect highs to return to the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be a little humid with sct’d showers and highs in the upper 70s.
Then we’ll have to keep an eye on a slow moving front that will work its way through our area Thursday into Friday. It’s still too soon to say how much rain we’ll get, but there’s at least the potential for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.