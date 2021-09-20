NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Longtime New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac retired Monday.

Zajac signed a one-day contract with the Devils so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent all but 27 games of his 15-year career.

“As a kid playing hockey on the outdoor rinks in Winnipeg, I dreamt about playing in the NHL,” Zajac said in a statement. “Growing up the oldest of four boys, it was the perfect hockey environment. Thanks to my parents’ unwavering support in our lives, that dream became a reality. Then, I got to live that childhood goal for 15 years with the Devils.”

Travis Zajac speaks to the media after signing a one-day contract and retiring as a member of the #NJDevils. Watch it LIVE now! https://t.co/clLAVFdV71 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 20, 2021

The 36-year-old Zajac plans to remain with the Devils in a player development and consulting role. He also will help to develop the club’s youth hockey initiatives.

“Travis Zajac calls it a career. But he’s just getting started in Jersey,” the team tweeted.

Travis Zajac calls it a career.

But he’s just getting started in Jersey. RELEASE: https://t.co/If5hHtQ7Do pic.twitter.com/8aWGERm49K — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 20, 2021

The 20th player taken in the 2004 draft, Zajac played in 1,037 career regular-season games and had 203 goals and 349 assists. He served as an assistant captain in seven of his last eight seasons.

Zajac finished his career with the New York Islanders after a trade in early April. He played 13 regular-season games (one goal, one assist) and 14 playoff games (one goal, one assist) for the Islanders.

