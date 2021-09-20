NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The United Nations General Assembly convenes this week in New York City.
Drivers should expect gridlock on Manhattan's East Side.
Road closures will mostly affect the area surrounding the U.N., located at 1st Avenue and 42nd Street. There will also be detours and checkpoints in the area.
The general debate starts Tuesday and ends next Monday, September 27. World leaders from 132 countries will attend, including President Joe Biden.
Monday's events feature a performance by K-pop superstar boy band BTS.
Web Extra: Click here for list of UNGA street closures
Also happening today, an event called Climate Week NYC begins. The summit spotlights and encourages climate action around the world.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be among those attending the opening ceremony at the Times Center on West 41st Street.
Throughout the week, there will be workshops, discussions, music and art events held virtually and in person.
Climate Week runs through Sunday.