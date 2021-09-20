NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can expect gridlock when the United Nations General Assembly convenes this week.
Road closures began Sunday night, affecting mostly the area around the U.N. headquarters.
NYPD said to expect closures, detours and checkpoints from 42nd Street to 57th Street and First Avenue to Fifth Avenue.
The session starts Tuesday and ends Monday, Sept. 27.
World leaders, including President Biden, will attend.
Superstar band BTS will also perform at a U.N. event Monday.
United Nations General Assembly Street Closures
The following roads will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD and Homeland Security:
• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.
• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue
• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue
• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive
The following roads will have one lane dedicated to emergency vehicles:
· 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue
· 57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue
· 2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street
The following streets will have managed access with no parking:
· 48th Street from Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue
· 49th Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue
· 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue
· 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue
· 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue