By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, CBS2 welcomed Lonnie Quinn back after a couple of weeks recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Lonnie was vaccinated, which hopefully mitigated his symptoms. He followed all safety protocols and we are happy for his return.

He spoke briefly about his time away from the station during the CBS2 News at 5 & 6 p.m., and later recorded the following video with more details on what exactly happened, along with offering some advice for those of you out there that test positive.

 

