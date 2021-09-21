NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Tuesday, CBS2 welcomed Lonnie Quinn back after a couple of weeks recovering from a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Lonnie was vaccinated, which hopefully mitigated his symptoms. He followed all safety protocols and we are happy for his return.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
He spoke briefly about his time away from the station during the CBS2 News at 5 & 6 p.m., and later recorded the following video with more details on what exactly happened, along with offering some advice for those of you out there that test positive.