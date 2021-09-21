NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The curtain goes up Tuesday on another hit Broadway musical returning for the first time since the pandemic struck.

“Come From Away” tells the story of the dozens of planes diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001, and the kindness and support the passengers received from the locals.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello was one of those flyers. He was returning from vacation with his wife, when they ended up in Gander and lived the very hospitality showcased in the musical.

He recently spoke with David Hine and Irene Sankoff, the writers of the show.

“We just wanted to capture that and put it out for whoever could see it,” Sankoff said.

“It’s a story about taking care of one another,” Hine added. “It would be wonderful if the world was like Newfoundland and we didn’t need to celebrate stories like this, but right now I think we still need to.”

“Come From Away” opened in March 2017 and was an instant critical and box office hit.

In October 2018, it became the longest running Canadian musical in Broadway history.

Broadway’s reopening celebration continues Sunday with the Tony Awards.