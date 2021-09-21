RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A truck driver was seriously hurt when his vehicle collided with a school bus Monday on Long Island.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. in Riverhead.
Police said the driver of the box truck was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital with serious injuries.
The school bus driver and six children on board were also treated at nearby hospitals for minor injuries.
There was no word on what caused the crash.