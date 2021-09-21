LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The widow of Dodgers legendary manager Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 91.

The team confirmed Tuesday that Jo Lasorda died Monday evening at the couple’s longtime Fullerton home. There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

“She was surrounded by her loved ones at her home,” the team wrote in a statement.

The couple were married for 70 years. Tommy Lasorda passed away in January at the age of 93 after suffering a heart attack.

Jo Lasorda was born Joan Miller in Greenville, South Carolina, on March 14, 1930. She met Tommy Lasorda at a Greenville Spinners minor league baseball game, where he was a pitcher. The two were married on April 14, 1950.

Jo Lasorda is survived by her daughter, granddaughter and sister.

Tommy Lasorda, one of the most iconic figures in baseball history, managed the Dodgers for 21 seasons from 1976 to 1996. He won two World Series titles in 1981 and 1988.

The city of Fullerton, meanwhile, where the couple resided for the better part of seven decades, had previously announced that it will honor Tommy Lasorda Wednesday, on what would have been his 94th birthday, with Tommy Lasorda Day.

The couple lived in Fullerton for 68 years.