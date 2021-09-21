NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new video of a brawl outside a restaurant on the Upper West Side.
A spokesperson for Carmine’s says it started after some members of a party couldn’t show proof of COVID vaccination last week.READ MORE: 'Terrain's Very Difficult': Search Resumes For Brian Laundrie While Authorities Perform Autopsy On Body Believed To Be Gabby Petito
The spokesperson says the video shows three women from Texas who had been inside the restaurant confront the hostess.
The women are accused of punching and slapping her.READ MORE: Google To Buy St. John's Terminal In Lower Manhattan For $2.1 Billion
The Texans say the fight started after the hostess used a racial slur.
The women were charged with assault.MORE NEWS: Mayor De Blasio Announces Changes To Intake At Rikers Island After Isaabdul Karim's Death, 12th In Last 12 Months
Tuesday, their attorney said wrongdoing by the hostess was edited out of the newly released surveillance video.