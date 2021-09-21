NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to weigh in Tuesday on vaccination rates among school aged New Yorkers.
This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio makes more changes to the city’s public school COVID protocols.READ MORE: New York City Public Schools To Increase COVID Testing, Relax Quarantine Rules
Some teachers say the rules are too reactionary and will not keep things safe, while some parents say it’s already hard for them to check in on the existing ones.
Manhattan teacher Aixa Rodriguez told CBS2 her middle school classrooms are just too small to spread out her kids.
Her school is far from alone. Photos surfacing on social media show crowded New York City schools, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for students to have three feet of social distance when possible.
“The reality is, our classrooms are full of furniture. Even with all the stuff we dumped and put away. We still don’t have enough space,” Rodriguez said.
She said new changes could add to the problem.
“There seems to be a lot of holes in all of the policies that are coming out, even with revisions,” she said.
De Blasio announced Monday he’s relaxing the quarantine rules starting next week.READ MORE: Lawyer For 1 Of 3 Texas Women Charged In Carmine's Brawl Says They Were Racially Discriminated Against
“When there is a positive test in a classroom, the unvaccinated students in that classroom will not have to quarantine if they are masked and three feet distanced,” he said.
The mayor said random testing of unvaccinated students will be performed weekly, instead of twice a month.
Since the first day of school last week, nearly 600 students citywide have tested positive for COVID, along with 384 teachers.
“You can only test those students who return their consent forms,” said City Council member Mark Treyger, chair of the education committee. “He needs to scrap his bogus testing program and require testing in schools.”
Some parents said it’s nearly impossible to check for themselves if the already existing rules are working.
“They seem OK, but it’s a little difficult too, because we’re not allowed in the schools to be able to see what’s going on firsthand,” Harlem parent Eric McLendon said.
This comes as Pfizer announced its vaccine is safe at lower doses for children ages 5 to 11. More than 2,200 children in the trial developed a strong antibody response.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Says COVID Vaccine Safe, Effective For Kids Ages 5 To 11
Pfizer will now apply for emergency use authorization, which could come by the end of October.