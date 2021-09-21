CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Today will feature a little more cloud cover with just a slight chance of showers. It will be a little more humid, too, with highs in the mid 70s.

A slight chance of showers will remain in the forecast tonight, otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and humid. Temps will fall into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and humid with iso’d to sct’d showers. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

Then we’ll have to keep an eye on a slow moving front that will work its way through our area Thursday PM into Friday AM. The latest rainfall projections are ranging from 0.5-2.0+”, so there’s at least the potential for heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

