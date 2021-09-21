NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced changes at Rikers Island Tuesday, after the 12th person died in custody at the jail in the past year.
The Department of Correction said 42-year-old as Isaabdul Karim died Sunday of natural causes.READ MORE: De Blasio: Isaabdul Karim, Parolee Who Died Sunday At Rikers, Not Among 191 Set For Release
His attorneys said the father of two contracted COVID while being held in intake for 10 days.
The mayor said new intake spaces will open at the jail Monday, and all detainees must go through intake in less than 24 hours.READ MORE: Nearly 200 People Being Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs ‘Less Is More Act,’ Calls N.Y.’s Incarceration Rate ‘A Point Of Shame’
Karim had been held at Rikers since Aug. 18 after he failed to report to his parole office for months, and for marijuana use, according to his attorneys.
De Blasio said he was not among the 191 parolees set to be released last week under the newly signed Less is More Act.MORE NEWS: Advocates Call On New York City To Remove People From Rikers Island As City Council Convenes On Crisis
According to the DOC, 165 parolees have been released so far, in an effort to address overcrowding, deaths, increased violence and severe staff shortages.