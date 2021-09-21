NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion was caught on camera when a Manhattan-bound subway train ran over a Citi Bike on the tracks.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Steinway station in Astoria, Queens.
Video posted on Instagram showed how sparks lit up the station and then filled it with smoke.
The station was shut down for an hour and a half while authorities investigated.
Police said they’re searching for a man who rolled the bike onto the tracks.