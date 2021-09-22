NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and this weekend is the final opportunity to see a blockbuster show of contemporary works by Hispanic artists.

Dozens of pieces are on display at el Museo del Barrio in East Harlem.

“El Museo is a jewel in New York City,” museum curator Susanna Temkin told CBS2’s Tony Aiello. “We are one of the United States’ oldest and pioneering institutions of Latino and Latin American art.”

El Museo is featuring works that range from monumental to miniature, some bright with color, others a study in shadow and light.

Sunday marks the final day for their triennial exhibition titled “Estamos Bien,” which means “We are fine.”

“Considering the state of the world, you can imagine that’s a little bit sarcastic, a little bit resilient,” Temkin said.

Indeed, the pandemic is referenced in numerous works.

The diversity of Latino experience is front and center, exploring themes of religion, family, employment and sexuality.

The show uses the gender-neutral “Latinx,” instead of Latino or Hispanic, openly acknowledging it is a contested term.

“Recognizing that it’s a term, or a space, that can allow us to have conversations,” Temkin said.

One piece memorializes environmental activists who have been killed, many in South America.

“We often times want to separate identities based on race,” Temkin said.

Another work reimagines the island of Hispaniola shared by Haiti and the Dominican Repulic.

“I hope they really take away the power and the diversity of Latinx art talent,” Temkin said. “And hopefully also, you know, learn something maybe about themselves even.”

Art that reaches across cultures.

El Museo del Barrio is at 12-30 Fifth Avenue at 104th Street. This special triennial exhibition closes on Sunday. For more information, including how to reserve timed tickets, visit elmuseo.org.