Today will be mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with iso’d to sct’d showers. Expect highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll leave in a chance of showers tonight with a breeze still in place. Temps will fall into the low 70s again.

Tomorrow we’re expecting sct’d showers, humid conditions and highs in the 70s. Then we’ll have to keep an eye on a slow moving front that will work its way through our area late tomorrow into Friday AM. The latest rainfall projections are ranging from 0.5-2.0+”, so we’ll likely see periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding with the heaviest rainfall west of the city. In fact, the National Weather Service already went ahead and issued a flash flood watch for parts of NJ from 5 PM tomorrow until 8 AM Friday. In addition to this, there’s a marginal risk for severe storms late tomorrow into early Friday morning. The main concerns with these storms will be locally damaging winds and the potential for an isolated tornado west of the city.

Showers will gradually exit the area the remainder of the day on Friday. It will be less humid, too, with highs around 70.