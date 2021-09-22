IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – At least two people were injured Wednesday when a NJ TRANSIT bus collided with a car in Irvington.
It happened around 8 a.m. near Grove Street and 18th Avenue.
NJ TRANSIT says a #90 bus collided with a car and then hit several electrical poles, knocking down wires. There were 30 passengers on board the bus.
Some of the passengers climbed out of the bus through emergency exit windows.
One of the passengers on the bus was injured, as was one person in the car.