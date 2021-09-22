NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Court action Wednesday could affect the vaccine mandates handed down by New York State and City that impact thousands of workers.
The state ordered all health care workers to get their shots, and the city said the same for teachers.READ MORE: CBS2's Lonnie Quinn Discusses His Bout With Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19
After taking their issues to the court, workers are anxiously awaiting the next steps. Will they actually need to get the vaccine by September 27 or face termination?
If you ask Mayor Bill de Blasio, workers better be ready to roll up their sleeves.
“What about the judge temporarily blocking it?” CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge asked the mayor last week.
“That appears to be just a procedural issue. We’re quite confident in our situation,” de Blasio replied.
Separate court rulings temporarily halted the mandatory vaccines. A hearing will be held Wednesday for the city and unions to hash out the mandate for teachers.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson: 2nd Dose Of COVID Vaccine Offers Stronger Protection
The latest numbers show 76% of city school staff are already vaccinated. However, several municipal unions sued the city, saying the mandate violates constitutional rights.
“While we believe our members should get the vaccine… We don’t believe it should be a condition of employment,” the head of the largest union, DC 37, said in a statement.
Meanwhile, 17 health care workers also filed lawsuits. Now, the state must respond.
Some critics worry the mandate could cause health care staffing issues if some employees refuse to get the shot. But Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this month, hospitals are prepared.
“It’s the smart thing to do. We have to continue the mandates,” she said. “I will make sure that we have the resources. Hospital are required to have temporary staffing plans.”MORE NEWS: New Video Shows Brawl Outside Carmine's: Restaurant Says It Was Over Proof Of Vaccination, Defense Attorney Claims Hostess Used Racial Slur
