By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York University student is recovering after he was shot on the campus in Downtown Brooklyn.

Police said the 19-year-old innocent bystander was standing outside NYU’s School of Engineering at MetroTech Center when a bullet hit him in his arm Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe shots were fired when two groups nearby got into a dispute.

The student is expected to be OK.

Soon after, a 27-year-old was shot in the ankle at Jay and York streets. There was no word on whether the shootings are related.

