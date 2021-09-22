NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York University student is recovering after he was shot on the campus in Downtown Brooklyn.
Police said the 19-year-old innocent bystander was standing outside NYU's School of Engineering at MetroTech Center when a bullet hit him in his arm Tuesday afternoon.
Police believe shots were fired when two groups nearby got into a dispute.
The student is expected to be OK.
Soon after, a 27-year-old was shot in the ankle at Jay and York streets. There was no word on whether the shootings are related.