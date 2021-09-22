NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday near a school building in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Ralph Avenue in Canarsie.
Police said the victim felt pain and realized he was shot in the foot.
He ran into South Shore High School on Flatlands Avenue, where he asked for help. Several different high schools are located at the address.
Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, there's no word on the shooter.
