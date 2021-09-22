NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With many people tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and taking trips, the Transportation Security Administration — or TSA — is catching more bizarre items in security.

On Wednesday, the agency gave CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the items and explained why it seems there are more.

“Oh yeah, we got some very interesting looking things in here,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

Inside a nearly 50-pound box were items travelers had in their carry-on bags at LaGuardia Airport.

“You don’t really want to see someone with a saw on a plane,” Farbstein said.

All the prohibited items were captured by the TSA on Wednesday morning, alone.

“This is just at one terminal,” Farbstein said.

Farbstein showed DeAngelis some of the bizarre items collected, from a key to a lipstick case and a belt, knives, a common item, are often disguised.

“One of the common things that we’re starting to see are credit card knives. It has got a razor-sharp blade in it and it folds into itself to make a pretty dangerous weapon,” Farbstein said.

“It’s definitely trending upwards. We’re seeing a lot more,’ said Robert Cadiz, TSA’s master security training instructor.

The TSA says since the pandemic, there have been fewer business travelers — frequent flyers familiar with the rules — and more leisure travelers who may not be.

“Since 2019 to present, we’ve not only had a significantly lower amount of passengers, but we’ve had a total since then over 16,000 pounds, which is eight tons of prohibited items recovered,” Cadiz said. “It’s definitely trending upwards.”

When the TSA catches the items, they give passengers the option to put it in a checked bag, bring it back to the car, give it to a non-traveling companion or voluntarily surrender it, which is the case with all the items DeAngelis was shown.

“We’ve seen individuals also with jewelry that are live rounds, live bullets,” Cadiz said.

Cadiz said he has seen it all and added illegal items, like brass knuckles and Tasers, can get you arrested.

He said he’s confident trained security officers will find them.

“The X-ray is actually one of our best tools,” Cadiz said.

So, check your bag before you fly and make sure nothing is mistakenly left inside.

It will help you soar through security and get to your destination safe. After all, that’s the goal.

The TSA said the items collected at airports around the country get transferred to the state, which can sell them and make a profit.

The agency also has ways you can check to see if items are prohibited before you travel. You can download the MYTSA app to see if you can bring an item in your carry-on, checked bag or not at all. You can also check its website or ask its Twitter account — @asktsa.