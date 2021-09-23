BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An out-of-control school bus crashed into a golf course Thursday in New Jersey.
It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Hendricks Field Golf Course off Franklin Avenue in Belleville.
NO CHILDREN WERE ON BOARD. Please keep the driver in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/qRc1v3wQZq
Investigators said it appears the driver suffered a medical episode and was taken to the hospital.
At least two other people suffered minor injuries.
No children were on board at the time.