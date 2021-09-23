NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Boppy Company is recalling about 3.3 million baby loungers.
Three models are affected — the original lounger, the preferred lounger and the Pottery Barn Kids newborn lounger.
Both the company and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the product is linked to eight infant deaths. The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the loungers.
Customers can contact the company for a refund. For more information, click here.