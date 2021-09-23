UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A child was taken to the hospital after falling in a manhole on Thursday morning in New Jersey.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has more on the incredible rescue in Union County.

Fire officials said the 2-year-old boy was playing in Kawameeh Park with his mother. She saw he was missing and realized he fell into an open manhole.

Fire officials said he began to float down with sewer water. The mother called 911, but when the child was out of sight she put down the phone and jumped in.

She was able to reach him and pull him out before first responders arrived.

It’s about six feet to the water and about two more feet below that, according to Union Fire Department Battalion Chief Anthony Schmidtberg, who added the water was almost up to the child’s neck. He then described the mother’s incredible actions.

“When you’re in a situation like that and it’s your child you’ll do anything you possibly can to save them,” Schmidtberg said. “It was more amazing she was able to get them both out because there is no access ladder. She must have grabbed onto the ledge and jumped out.”

He said after a powerful storm like Ida the pressure can pull manhole covers off.

Workers could be seen searching other areas of the park.

The county and township were checking all parks or other remote areas where there could be an open manhole.

DeAngelis was told the child didn’t appear hurt, but may have ingested some sewer water, so he was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.