NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council will vote Thursday on a package of bills that could provide food delivery workers more protections.
The legislation would require restaurants to provide access to bathrooms.READ MORE: NYC Delivery Workers Calling For More Safety, Better Working Conditions As Concerns Grow About Attacks On The Job
It would also allow app-based workers to set the distance they’re willing to travel to make deliveries.READ MORE: NYC Council Considers Capping Food Delivery Fees During Emergencies
The bills also ensure they get their tips, and set minimum payments per trip.
Delivery workers are expected to rally outside City Hall ahead of the vote.