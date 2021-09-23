MILLBURN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With heavy rain in the Tri-State Area, there was concern Thursday that damage from Ida could only get worse with some still waiting for help.

As heavy rain came down in Millburn, it was a raw reminder of all that was lost in the recent flooding and the stories of those still cleaning up from Ida.

“By midnight, we had water coming to our first level,” Short Hills resident Gyan Mishre said before being interrupted by booms of thunder.

Thursday was the first day Mishre was back in his home since water gutted the basement and first floor.

“To be honest, my contractor just put my walls back into the house, and like, I can’t take this anymore,” he told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

“We are very thankful that we’re all safe, but unfortunately, our whole house and everything in it is gone,” Millburn resident Kimberly Miu said.

Miu, her husband and two kids were forced to find a temporary apartment as they are still trying to get help from FEMA.

“We haven’t heard anything yet … so hopefully something will come through,” she said.

So far, it’s been the community coming through. Volunteers put together a concert with popular rock band Los Lobos to get money into the pockets of those who need it now.

“We would like people to know that these families should not be forgotten. This is a long road to recovery,” concert organizer Joanna Parker Lentz said.

That’s the sentiment on Staten Island, where those who had to evacuate their basement apartments in a building that partially collapsed feared more flooding Thursday.

Deb Muentes took matters into her own hands, clearing storm drains by hand to prevent another disaster.

Back in Millburn, firefighters are going street to street to do that job.

“We understand there’s volunteer fatigue and don’t forget about these neighbors,” Parker Lentz said.

But at least for one night, forgetting their troubles and storm stress with a free show was exactly what some families wanted to do.

“It’s nice to do something, like, normal again,” Miu said.

The show was at the very popular Paper Mill Playhouse, which also flooded during the storm, but they’re all cleaned up and excited to host the show and show the town some love.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.