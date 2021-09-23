NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man wanted in connection to a robbery in Hell’s Kitchen.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17 on Ninth Avenue near West 56th Street.
According to police, someone approached a 56-year-old man from behind and demanded his wallet.
He then allegedly knocked him to the ground and punched and kicked him in the face before ripping the victim's wallet out of his pants pocket and running away.
The victim’s keys were in the wallet.
Police say the victim suffered fractures to his face.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.