Eric Abraham Proud To Represent His Family On Survivor Despite Early Exit: 'It Was A Great Experience, I Just Didn't See It Coming'Eric Abraham speaks with CBS after his surprise elimination on episode 1 of 'Survivor 41.'

Eric Abraham Proud To Represent His Family On Survivor Despite Early Exit: 'It Was A Great Experience, I Just Didn't See It Coming'Eric Abraham speaks with CBS after his surprise elimination on episode 1 of 'Survivor 41.'

Sara Wilson Reacts To 'Worst Case Scenario' After Early Survivor Elimination: 'Given Me So Much Fire On The Inside'Sara Wilson looks back on her experience after being voted off 'Survivor 41.'

Wayne Brady, Cyndi Lauper And More Added To 'The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!''The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!' will be live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, September 26th.

'Survivor 41' Episode 1 Recap: Two Eliminations, One Summit"Survivors, ready?!" After waiting over a year for another adventurous season, the new age of Survivor is finally here!

'The Razorbacks Are Definitely For Real': CBS' Kevin Carter Previews #7 Texas A&M Vs. #16 Arkansas, Other Week 4 GamesCBS Sports College Football analyst Kevin Carter explains why Arkansas can pull off the upset this weekend against Texas A&M and why Boise State is still a threat in the Mountain West despite two early-season losses.