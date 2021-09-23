Breaking NewsDr. Howard Zucker Stepping Down As New York State Health Commissioner
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared for Monday, when the state will start enforcing a vaccine deadline for health care workers.

The governor said Thursday she’s reaching out to other countries about possible backup.

Her administration is already talking to the State Department about temporary visas.

“To have some temporary workers come in from places like the Philippines, where many nurses go elsewhere. I literally had this conversation with the prime minister of Ireland when we sat where I am right now,” she said. “Everyone I’m talking to, I’m saying, ‘Do you have any health care workers you can get over to us?'”

Meanwhile in New York City, a new court ruling means teachers and school workers face losing their jobs if they don’t have at least one shot by Monday.

Wednesday’s ruling lifted a temporary stay on the mayor’s mandate.

