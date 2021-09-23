NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is prepared for Monday, when the state will start enforcing a vaccine deadline for health care workers.
The governor said Thursday she’s reaching out to other countries about possible backup.READ MORE: 'I'm Going To Risk It:' CBS2 Finds Many Subway Riders Still Not Wearing Masks As MTA Starts Issuing Fines
Her administration is already talking to the State Department about temporary visas.
WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Latest COVID Update In New York
“To have some temporary workers come in from places like the Philippines, where many nurses go elsewhere. I literally had this conversation with the prime minister of Ireland when we sat where I am right now,” she said. “Everyone I’m talking to, I’m saying, ‘Do you have any health care workers you can get over to us?'”
Meanwhile in New York City, a new court ruling means teachers and school workers face losing their jobs if they don’t have at least one shot by Monday.
Wednesday’s ruling lifted a temporary stay on the mayor’s mandate.MORE NEWS: Judge Lifts Temporary Pause On Vaccine Mandate For NYC Teachers, Who Now Must Be Vaccinated By Monday
