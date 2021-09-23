NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new COVID vaccine incentives Thursday.
People who get a shot between now and Oct. 25 can enter to win football tickets and prizes from the New York Giants, Jets and Buffalo Bills.
The vaccine must be received at least one day prior to submitting an entry.
The vaccine must be received at least one day prior to submitting an entry.

Click here to enter on the state's website.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here