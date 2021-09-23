Breaking NewsDr. Howard Zucker Stepping Down As New York State Health Commissioner
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new COVID vaccine incentives Thursday.

People who get a shot between now and Oct. 25 can enter to win football tickets and prizes from the New York Giants, Jets and Buffalo Bills.

The vaccine must be received at least one day prior to submitting an entry.

Click here to enter on the state’s website.

