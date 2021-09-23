NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are paying a visit to New York City.
The royal couple begins their trip Thursday at the observatory at One World Trade Center.
That's where Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Kathy Hochul will greet them at 8 a.m.
This is the couple's first joint public outing since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, in June.
They will also attend the Global Citizen Live music festival this weekend in Central Park to promote their work of making COVID vaccines more available to everyone around the world.