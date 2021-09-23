Breaking NewsDr. Howard Zucker Stepping Down As New York State Health Commissioner
By CBSNewYork Team
NORTH PORT, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – Search teams are back in a nature park in Florida looking for Gabby Petito‘s fiancé Brian Laundrie, who’s a person of interest in her homicide.

The North Port Police Department posted video of officers heading back into the 24,000-acre reserve near Laundrie’s home.

Laundrie hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Thursday morning, his parents were spotted leaving their home accompanied by a police patrol car.

They later returned with Laundrie’s car, which had been towed by investigators as part of a search warrant earlier this week.

Authorities say Petito was killed while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

