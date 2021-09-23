NORTH PORT, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – Search teams are back in a nature park in Florida looking for Gabby Petito‘s fiancé Brian Laundrie, who’s a person of interest in her homicide.
The North Port Police Department posted video of officers heading back into the 24,000-acre reserve near Laundrie’s home.READ MORE: 'I'm Going To Risk It:' CBS2 Finds Many Subway Riders Still Not Wearing Masks As MTA Starts Issuing Fines
Laundrie hasn’t been seen in more than a week.
Swamp buggy heading out. pic.twitter.com/hEVq9TdD2c
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorPIO) September 23, 2021
Gabby Petito Search: Timeline Of Road Trip With Fiancé Brian Laundrie, Notable Dates And EventsREAD MORE: Mother Makes Daring Rescue After 2-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Open Manhole Inside Union, N.J. Park
Thursday morning, his parents were spotted leaving their home accompanied by a police patrol car.
Rough is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/KvZfKa6ZTc
— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorPIO) September 23, 2021
They later returned with Laundrie’s car, which had been towed by investigators as part of a search warrant earlier this week.MORE NEWS: Dr. Howard Zucker Stepping Down As New York State Health Commissioner
Authorities say Petito was killed while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.