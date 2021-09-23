NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain is headed our way Thursday, and parts of the Tri-State Area are under flash flood watches.
Alerts will be in effect for much of the area until 8 a.m. Friday.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST
The storm is expected to blow in around 6 p.m. Thursday and stick around for the morning commute.
A travel advisory has already been issued for drivers in New York City.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for New York City Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Take steps to be prepared and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/sFPcKohq7G
— NYC Emergency Management (@nycemergencymgt) September 23, 2021
As CBS2’s Elise Finch reported, the rain will be heavy at times and flooding may be a possibility. Strong, and possibly severe, thunderstorms could also impact places from the city to points west.
That’s particularly concerning for areas still reeling from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
PREPARING BEFORE STORM
- Make an emergency plan. Learn your evacuation route and pack a go-bag, containing bottled water, nonperishable food, medications, first-aid kit, toiletries, copies of important documents and contact information, flashlights and batteries, notepad and pen, and cash. Remember to also pack for children, people with special medical needs and pets.
- Make sure to have these supplies on hand at home, too. The CDC recommends stocking one gallon of drinking water per person per day. Charge your devices ahead of time.
- In the event of an evacuation, lock all windows and doors and unplug appliances. Wear comfortable, protective clothing and grab your go-bag. Head to the closest shelter, and avoid elevators on the way.
- In the event of a shelter-in-place, find a room with few windows and doors and make sure they are closed. Turn off fans, air conditioning and heating systems. Make sure you have emergency supplies and monitor local alerts.