NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The celebration of Broadway culminates Sunday with the 74th annual Tony Awards.

Broadway’s biggest night was delayed more than a year because of the pandemic.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reports, the long-delayed Tony Awards are back, and to make them extra special a big Broadway concert is being added to the mix.

Reminding the world that Broadway is Back is the cast of “Jagged Little Pill.” The musical featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette is up for 15 Tony Awards.

“The show largely deals with sexual assault and opioid addiction,” said actor Sean Allen Kril. “Realizing that the healing can only begin when we talk to each other.”

Friday night is the reopening of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” a show with 14 Tony nods, including for leading, the only one in his category, Aaron Tveit.

“You dream about it but you don’t think it’s ever really going to happen,” Tveit said.

Danny Burstein is nominated in the Featured Actor category.

“I feel honored to be here representing the show,” he said.

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” has 12 nominations and tells the life story of the music icon.

”It’s always such an honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina.

“It will be a true celebration like we’ve all been waiting for this time,” said actor Daniel J. Watts.

Also with 12 Nominations is “Slave Play,” exploring the relationships of three interracial couples. Five of its nominations are in acting categories.

“To be honored among all these incredible artists is… I’m over the moon,” said Joaquina Kalukango.

The play “The Inheritance” has 11 nominations, and the revival of “A Soldier’s Story” has 7 nods.

Kicking into high gear with Broadway’s pandemic pause over, it, and the Tonys, are back.

Then, at 9 p.m., there will be a special broadcast on CBS2, featuring performances and live presentations of the awards for Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.