NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of pistol-whipping and shooting at another man in Coney Island.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a 29-year-old man got into an argument with another man on Neptune Avenue near West 17th Street.
The second man then allegedly pulled out a handgun, pistol-whipped the other man in the head and fired one round.
No one was struck by the gunfire, and the victim was not seriously injured.
A photo and video of the suspect have been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.