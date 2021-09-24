HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hempstead Village, the largest village in New York, has a new vision to help draw outsiders to its cultural attractions, restaurants and shopping.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Friday, the new safety push around Hempstead’s transit hub involves police on mountain bikes.

Lifelong Hempstead resident Judie Brodas lives next to the LIRR station. Lately, she likes what she sees.

“It’s good to see the police on bicycles and patrolling the area. It has gotten better,” Brodas said.

Hempstead Village, with 55,000 residents, is the largest village in New York State. It’s home to Hofstra University and neighbors the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Hub and Museum Row.

It’s large and proud Latino and African American populations say they deserve what communities around them have: high quality of life and safety standards.

“We have this mass transit hub here in the Village of Hempstead, our Long Island Rail Road, and also our bus station. We are making sure that Hempstead is a safe place to come, as we’re looking to revitalize our downtown,” said Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr.

Village officials said they need a partnership with business owners who want to be part of a renaissance here, but need a safety boost.

In April, the new mayor initiated a community policing unit. Eleven officers on mountain bikes have issued 450 summonses and made 150 arrests.

“The bicycles allow them to get into those close quarters areas and without drawing too much attention to themselves,” said Assistant Police Chief Kevin Colgan.

“We need them to sneak up right on the bikes. It’s very positive,” said Sakeem Sykes, a resident.

“They won’t know it’s a cop on the bike because it wouldn’t have the red and blue flashing lights,” said 11-year-old Kamiah Chambers.

“I want to see proof that it works. Don’t just say words. I want to see action,” said resident Aliya Taylor.

The mayor wants to expand the bicycle patrols, which also monitor the train station platforms during overnight hours.