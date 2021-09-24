KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was chaos inside a Walmart in Kearny, New Jersey when a man was stabbed with a machete during an argument, police said Friday.

Police were called to the store on Harrison Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report an assault, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Police said they found a man inside the store with a deep cut to the back of his head.

A preliminary investigation found he was involved in an argument with another man who allegedly attacked him with the machete, according to police.

“It was an altercation between two people and then they, one guy pulled out, it was like a sword and he cut it. People see him laying on the ground and one guy was bleeding from the head. It was terrible,” witness Thomas Underwood said. “It was just a stampede of people who were running. One girl got trampled. She ended up going to the hospital. She got hurt, she hurt her leg.”

“This is the first time we ever seen something crazy like this and I don’t know if I’m coming back to this Walmart,” one woman said.

The suspect left the store before officers arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in Newark. There was no immediate word on his condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for updates.