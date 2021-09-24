NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid growing pressure, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he will visit Rikers Island next week.
The jail complex is in the midst of what’s been described as a humanitarian crisis.READ MORE: Jury Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly Trial After 6 Weeks Of Testimony
There are safety concerns, including overcrowding and widespread staff sickouts.READ MORE: NYC Teacher, Principal Unions Warn Of School Staffing Shortages When Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect; De Blasio Says Substitutes Standing By
Republican leaders got a first-hand look Thursday at the conditions inside the jail complex. They’re joining Democratic colleagues in calling for reforms.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: 76-Year-Old Put In Chokehold, Robbed In Lobby Of Harlem Building
A dozen Rikers inmates have died in custody over the last 12 months.