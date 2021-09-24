Breaking NewsPolice: Man Stabbed In Head With Machete After Argument At Walmart In Kearny, N.J.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Local TV, New York, New York City, Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amid growing pressure, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday he will visit Rikers Island next week.

The jail complex is in the midst of what’s been described as a humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: Jury Begins Deliberations In R. Kelly Trial After 6 Weeks Of Testimony

There are safety concerns, including overcrowding and widespread staff sickouts.

READ MORE: NYC Teacher, Principal Unions Warn Of School Staffing Shortages When Vaccine Mandate Takes Effect; De Blasio Says Substitutes Standing By

Republican leaders got a first-hand look Thursday at the conditions inside the jail complex. They’re joining Democratic colleagues in calling for reforms.

MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: 76-Year-Old Put In Chokehold, Robbed In Lobby Of Harlem Building

A dozen Rikers inmates have died in custody over the last 12 months.