By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

The early rain has pushed east of the city, where it will continue to move across Long Island. Areas to the west are seeing clearing skies, and we’ll see gradual improvement continue from west to east today. Heavier downpours and a few t-storms will continue for Suffolk county and northward into CT until the front fully clears the east end by midday.

For this afternoon, we’ll see brighter skies and highs in the low 70s. The humidity is gone and it’s feeling very comfortable! Skies stay mostly to partly clear tonight with a crisp, fall-like feel. We’ll be in the 60s this evening and fall into the 50s overnight… even some 40s farther N&W by daybreak Saturday.

The weekend is looking great! Saturday will be partly sunny and most of the area will stay dry. The exception again is out east where a few showers may develop toward the Twin Forks by late afternoon and early evening. Other than that, it’s a nice day with temps in the mid 70s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. The humidity stays low through the weekend and into next week.