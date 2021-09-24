NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The clock is ticking for thousands of New York City public school teachers and staff who still aren’t vaccinated.

They have until the end of the day Monday, when the city’s vaccine mandate takes effect.

As CBS2’s John Dias reports, a teacher shortage is now a big concern. Union leaders say some schools could lose about 100 staff members.

“I would appreciate if they get vaccinated, so she could be safe,” mother Romona Gonzalez told Dias.

Gonzalez said it only makes sense that during a pandemic adults, especially teachers and school staff, should protect kids who can’t get vaccinated yet.

“I got vaccinated just because of her,” she said of her daughter.

Even an 8-year-old wants to see more eligible people get the shot.

“Kids are not vaccinated, and they could have coronavirus,” he said.

COVID VACCINE

Many parents Dias spoke to said they are having a hard time comprehending why the vaccine rate among school workers still isn’t at nearly 100%.

“I don’t know what’s the issue,” said Ziva Toplak. “I think there was enough time.”

“I’m very concerned. Will definitely think about keeping him home,” Victor Young added.

About 6,000 of the 120,000 members of the United Federation of Teachers remain unvaccinated, along with nearly 10% of principals and supervisors.

By 5 p.m. Monday, all city Department of Education employees must have at least one COVID vaccine shot or risk losing their jobs. Unlike other city workers, there is no weekly testing option.

“I have heard from several schools that have anywhere between 30 and 100 currently on their noncompliant list,” Council of School Supervisors & Administrators President Mark Cannizzaro said Friday.

The leader of the principals union said larger comprehensive high schools have the most staff unwilling to take the shot, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

“It’s not just teachers and administrators needed in schools. We need to have our custodial staff, our paraprofessionals, our kitchen staff and school aides,” said Cannizzaro.

Both he and the leader of the teachers union are asking the city to push back the mandate until schools know they can safely staff the buildings with other qualified workers willing to take the shot — not leaving them scrambling on Tuesday.

“Who the hell said Monday was a good idea, because that person should be fired,” UFT President Michael Mulgrew said. “I’m asking City Hall to wake up and base it on kids not politics.”

The Department of Education remains steadfast about the deadline, saying, “The number will continue to rise over the coming days.”

“There’s been plenty of time for teachers, staff to get vaccinated. We have a lot of substitutes ready. If we need thousands, we have thousands,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Another concern the unions brought up was not just COVID safety but security. They said some schools could only have one safety agent come Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC